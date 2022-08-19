NEWS

Maid arrested for stealing from Voula apartments

Police announced the arrest of a 40-year-old housemaid over a string of thefts in an apartment building in the southern Athens coastal suburb of Voula.

According to reports, she was arrested on Tuesday and charged with repeated aggravated theft and violations of the law on weapons.

Police said the arrest was made after an investigation into thefts of jewelry and valuables in the apartment building.

The suspect, a foreign national, was linked to at least four cases of theft.

Police added that the woman worked as a domestic helper and deployed a special device used for detecting precious metals to locate and remove valuables and jewelry from homes.

She would then sell the stolen items.

She would also make copies of the keys of the homes she worked at and hand them over to at least one of her accomplices, who would use them to enter the apartments.

A police search of her home reportedly yielded a veritable treasure trove.

