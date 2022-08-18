NEWS

Suspect in attempted murder case given more time to prepare deposition

Suspect in attempted murder case given more time to prepare deposition

A 25-year-old woman, that was arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of the assault and attempted murder of a 27-year-old woman, has been given more time to prepare her deposition to a prosecutor in Thessaloniki. The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of an illegal weapon, and use of an illegal weapon.

According to police reports, the 25-year-old is reported to have followed the 27-year-old home and is accused of having using a sharp instrument to injure the victim in the abdomen and shoulder. The victim found refuge in her sister’s house nearby while the suspect was arrested by officers who rushed to the scene and is purported to have confessed to the attack.

Crime

