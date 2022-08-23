NEWS

Group claims DESFA cyber attack

A group of cyber extortionists, which the FBI has linked to attacks on at least 52 organizations and companies related to critical infrastructure in the US over the last two years, claimed responsibility for the recent cyber-attack against the National Gas System Operator (DESFA) in Greece. 

More specifically, the attack was claimed by the Ragnar Locker group with a series of posts on the dark web. 

On Saturday, DESFA announced that it had suffered a cyber-attack on part of its IT infrastructure, which resulted in a “confirmed impact on the availability of certain systems and the possible leakage of a number of files and data.” 

The statement said that IT services were proactively deactivated to limit any potential spillage and to investigate the incident, while ensuring the adequate operation of the national gas supply system at all entry and exit points of the country without any problems.

