Aegean Airlines in code sharing deal with Emirates

Αegean Airlines and Hellenic Petroleum on Tuesday signed a strategic deal for the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), effectively putting Greece on the green air transport map. Through its subsidiary, EKO, Hellenic Petroleum will supply Thessaloniki’s Makedonia airport with SAF, making Aegean the first Greek airline and one of a handful in Europe to use it regularly. The agreement takes Greece closer to a timely adjustment with the goals of expected European legislation on the mandatory use of SAF up to 2% by 2025 in all EU airports. Athens International Airport will follow, the two companies said.

Aegean Airlines said on Wednesday it had struck a so-called code sharing agreement with Emirates, allowing both companies to offer more destinations to their passengers.

Emirates passengers will be able to travel to eight destinations in Greece via Athens, while the agreement will allow Aegean to expand its international network via Dubai.

Emirates will connect its passengers with Alexandroupoli, Corfu, Iraklio, Mykonos, Santorini and Thessaloniki, while Aegean will expand its network to international destinations through Dubai and Athens, including New York and Newark airports in the United States.

The two airlines said that as of October 2022 they will expand their joint network, adding eight more European destinations on flights from Athens – including Belgrade, Bucharest and Naples – as well as adding to Emirates’ Athens-Newark and Milan-New York/JFK.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airlines group, currently flies to 138 destinations at home and abroad with a fleet of 64 aircraft, including new Airbus A320 and A321 neo jets.

Emirates has 12 weekly flights to and from Athens on a Boeing 777. [Reuters, AMNA]