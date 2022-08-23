NEWS

Rainfall causes road closures in Athens

[Skai.gr]

Torrential rainfall caused the closure of several thoroughfares in central Athens on Tuesday as forecasters warned of more rains and storms.

The areas most affected by the heavy rainfall were mainly in the western Attica, in particular Peristeri and Ano Liosia, but also parts of the center.

Pireos Street was closed due to flooding but the road has now reopened.

More rain is expected on Wednesday in central and northern regions, especially Central and Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the northern Aegean and possibly the Sporades, with hailstorms in the central and northern areas, Thrace and the northeastern Aegean.

Transport Weather

