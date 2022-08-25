NEWS

UAE president’s visit to Athens confirms ‘excellent bilateral relations’

[Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Office/Via InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the visiting president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a further reflection of what Athens says is the mutual interest of both countries to deepen bilateral relations and their strategic character in all areas of common interest.

Mitsotakis referred to the “excellent bilateral relations” between the two countries.

“You know how much value we attach to the bilateral relations between our countries. We have already done a lot and we will do even more in terms of the level of our cooperation,” he said.

Mitsotakis stressed that the UAE is a stable strategic partner of Greece, with an important role in the Gulf region and internationally.

He also underlined the need to ensure stability and peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, as the last thing the region needs at this critical geopolitical juncture, when the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are testing the European and international security environment, is tension.

The Greek PM welcomed the fact that the UAE will be the country of honor at the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

For his part, the UAE president described the relationship as very important.

“I am very happy that in the last two years we have made a lot of progress. We already have a very solid basis on which we can build,” he said.

Their talks focused on the energy sector, and renewables in particular. 

