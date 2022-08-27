Thousands embrace new ID, driving license app

Thousands of Greek citizens have snapped up a new app launched by the Digital Governance Ministry to put their identification cards and driving licenses on their mobile phones and dispense with having to carry them around everywhere.

Since the app was launched a month ago, on July 27, 710,041 citizens have downloaded their ID cards onto their phones and 563,072 have made use of the app for their driving license, ministry figures show.

The app is available at Gov.gr Wallet and while the two digital documents have official status and can be used anywhere in Greece, they are not valid for use abroad.