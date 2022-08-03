NEWS

Digital ID, driving license to be accepted in banks, telecoms in October

Citizens will be able to use their digital identity card and driving license in banks, and telecommunications companies as of October this year, according to a joint ministerial decision issued on Wednesday. Until then, people will have to present the paper versions, it said.

The roll-out of a new app that allows people to store a digital version of their ID and driving license on their mobile phones started on July 27.

However, the digital documents have no validity overseas and cannot be used as travel documents.

