BoG reveals loans and deposits up in July

Deposits of households and private non-profit institutions increased by 788 million euros in July 2022, compared with an increase of 722 million euros in the previous month, the Bank of Greece said on Friday, while the annual growth rate remained unchanged at 4.1%.

In its press release, the central bank said that overall for July 2022, the annual growth rate of total credit extended to the domestic economy stood at 9.1% compared with 7.7% in the previous month, the annual growth rate of total deposits stood at 5.8% compared with 6.0% in the previous month, and deposits placed by the private sector increased by 483 million euros in July 2022, compared with an increase of 2,722 million euros in the previous month.

The monthly net flow of total credit was positive by 2,831 million euros in July 2022, compared with a positive net flow of 2,417 million euros in the previous month. The monthly net flow of credit to the general government (central government, local government and social security funds) was positive by 2,378 million euros in July 2022 compared with a positive net flow of 360 million euros in the previous month, while the annual growth rate increased to 15.3% from 14.0% in the previous month.

Credit to the private sector increased to 5.5% in July 2022 from 4.5% in the previous month (annual growth rate), with a monthly net flow of credit positive by 453 million euros, compared with a positive net flow of 2,058 million euros in the previous month.

Credit to corporations was positive by 608 million euros in July 2022, compared with a positive net flow of 1,974 million euros in the previous month (monthly net flow), while the annual growth rate increased to 11.8%, from 10.0% in the previous month.

Credit to sole proprietors and unincorporated partnerships was negative by 54 million euros in July 2022, compared with a positive net flow of € 82 million in the previous month (monthly net flow), while the annual growth rate remained unchanged at 0.7%.

Credit to individuals and private non-profit institutions was negative by 100 million euros, compared with a positive net flow of 2 million euros in the previous month (monthly net flow); the annual growth rate remained unchanged at -2.1%. [AMNA]