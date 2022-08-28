NEWS METRO EXTENSION

Test runs for Piraeus line continue over weekend

Test runs for the much-anticipated extension of Metro line 3 from Nikaia to the port and center of Piraeus continued at the weekend ahead of the scheduled start of services at the end of September.

With the operation of this extension, the Municipality of Piraeus will increase the total number of metro stations it has currently from two on line 1 (Faliro and Piraeus stations) to five, as all three new stations are within its administrative boundaries.

At the same time, the Piraeus station will be part of the largest transport hub in Attica, with two metro stations, the tram terminal, the suburban railway terminal, bus and trolley bus lines, as well as ferries, being concentrated within a radius of 200 meters.

