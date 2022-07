Public Power Corporation has asked for the Supreme Court to hear a pilot case on bill hikes. [AMNA]

A 31-year-old worker contracted to clear vegetation from around power lines died after being electrocuted on Friday.

The work-related accident occurred at noon in the mountainous village of Anatoli, in Spercheiada, in the Central Greek prefecture of Fthiotida.

The man was a member of a contractor crew that cut trees and branches from around Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator power lines. [AMNA]