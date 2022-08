Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with former British prime minister Tony Blair in Athens on Tuesday afternoon.

The two discussed global and regional developments, as well as the challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the Maximos Mansion, according to the prime minister’s office.

Since 2016, Blair has been the executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which aims to “help make globalization work for the many, not the few.”