Wiretapping: Former spy chiefs asked to attend confidential hearing

Former EYP director Panagiotis Kontoleon, who resigned recently, has been called to the hearing. [InTime News]

Nine people, including four former intelligence chiefs, have been requested to attend a closed-door hearing in Parliament on the National Intelligence Service (EYP) and its wiretapping of PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis.

Parliament’s Committee on Institutions and Transparency called the hearing, which is to take place on Thursday.

The committee has called on current EYP director Themistoklis Demiris and former directors Panagiotis Kontoleon (who resigned recently), Yiannis Roubatis and Theodoros Daravillas; appeals prosecutors Vassiliki Vlachou (who approved the Androulakis phone tapping) and Konstantinos Tzavelas; Grigoris Dimitriadis, the former secretary general and nephew of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who also resigned recently; and Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) president Christos Rammos.

Minister of State Georgios Gerapetritis will also attend the confidential hearing.

The committee hearings are separate to the special committee of inquiry into the Androulakis case that MPs voted to establish on Monday. [AMNA]

