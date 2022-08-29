NEWS

Wiretapping: Communications watchdog to investigate intelligence and police services

Wiretapping: Communications watchdog to investigate intelligence and police services

The country’s communications watchdog said on Monday that it was launching an investigation into the National Intelligence Service (EYP) as well as two police directorates.

In a statement, the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) said it would be investigating the police’s Special Violent Crime Squad, which deals with anti-terrorism, and the Intelligence Division, which has a focus on serious and organized crime and terrorism.

While not specified in the statement, the investigations are related to the revelations concerning the phone tapping by EYP of PASOK party leader Nikos Androulakis and a separate attempt to infect his cellphone with the spying software Predator. [AMNA]

Wiretapping Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ND to vote ‘present’ on proposed parliamentary wiretapping probe
NEWS

ND to vote ‘present’ on proposed parliamentary wiretapping probe

Strong rhetoric by Bahceli over S-300 incident
NEWS

Strong rhetoric by Bahceli over S-300 incident

Greek journalist barred from entering Turkey
NEWS

Greek journalist barred from entering Turkey

Greece has effective deterrents against Turkish threats, spokesman says
NEWS

Greece has effective deterrents against Turkish threats, spokesman says

Greece denies reports that its S-300s locked on Turkish F-16s
NEWS

Greece denies reports that its S-300s locked on Turkish F-16s

Ankara targets Macron, again
NEWS

Ankara targets Macron, again