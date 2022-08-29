Wiretapping: Communications watchdog to investigate intelligence and police services

The country’s communications watchdog said on Monday that it was launching an investigation into the National Intelligence Service (EYP) as well as two police directorates.

In a statement, the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) said it would be investigating the police’s Special Violent Crime Squad, which deals with anti-terrorism, and the Intelligence Division, which has a focus on serious and organized crime and terrorism.

While not specified in the statement, the investigations are related to the revelations concerning the phone tapping by EYP of PASOK party leader Nikos Androulakis and a separate attempt to infect his cellphone with the spying software Predator. [AMNA]