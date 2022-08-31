Third earthquake rattles Samos

The island of Samos was hit by a third earthquake on Wednesday, measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. It was recorded at a depth of 15.2 kilometers.

Seismologists have been vigilant after a double earthquake struck earlier on the day (4.7 and 5.2). According to Alexandros Lymperis, mayor of West Samos, there have been no reports of injuries or damages to buildings but the whole island is on edge.

Two people died and 19 were injured after the island was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in October 2020, but seismologists were quick to stress that Wednesday’s earthquakes are unrelated.