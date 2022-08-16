Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles Ilia in the Peloponese

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 rattled the region of Ilia in western Peloponnese on Tuesday morning, the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake was centered 6 km southeast of Lalas, a small village. The depth was 8.4 km. It occurred at 6 a.m.

Earthquakes are very common in Greece, which is one of the world’s most seismically active areas. But they rarely result in serious damage or deaths.