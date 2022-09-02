NEWS

Jewish community reacts to appointment of Supreme Court vice president

Jewish community reacts to appointment of Supreme Court vice president

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) has reacted to the appointment of Supreme Court Judge Marianthi Pagouteli as Vice President of Greece’s Supreme Court, accusing her of anti-Semitic conduct.

“The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece expresses the strong resentment of the Greek Jewry for the appointment at the high level of the Greek Justice, of a person who cannot defend the declared position of the Greek State against anti-Semitism, even more so in the capacity of the Vice President of the Supreme Court of our country,” KIS said in a statement Friday.

“We express the certainty that the Greek Justice will safeguard the values of democracy against the followers of intolerance and antisemitism,” it said.

In 2007, during the first instance trial of controversial lawyer and Holocaust denier Konstantinos Plevris for his book “Jews, The Whole Truth,” Pagouteli, who was then judge of appeals, gave a minority vote advocating for the writer’s acquittal. 

Reports say Pagouteli also ran a blog where she systematically praised Hitler for exterminating millions of Jews during the Holocaust. The blog has since been shut down.

Justice Human Rights

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU, US reach provisional deal on data flows but final pact months away
NEWS

EU, US reach provisional deal on data flows but final pact months away

Athens rebuffs Ankara on new law on Thrace muftis
NEWS

Athens rebuffs Ankara on new law on Thrace muftis

Erdogan rails at Greece over Muslim minority rights
NEWS

Erdogan rails at Greece over Muslim minority rights

Greek president decries US Supreme Court decision as human rights setback
NEWS

Greek president decries US Supreme Court decision as human rights setback

Euro LGBT police coming to Pride out of uniform
NEWS

Euro LGBT police coming to Pride out of uniform

Week-long Athens Pride to culminate in concert and parade on June 18
NEWS

Week-long Athens Pride to culminate in concert and parade on June 18