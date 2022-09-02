Jewish community reacts to appointment of Supreme Court vice president

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) has reacted to the appointment of Supreme Court Judge Marianthi Pagouteli as Vice President of Greece’s Supreme Court, accusing her of anti-Semitic conduct.

“The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece expresses the strong resentment of the Greek Jewry for the appointment at the high level of the Greek Justice, of a person who cannot defend the declared position of the Greek State against anti-Semitism, even more so in the capacity of the Vice President of the Supreme Court of our country,” KIS said in a statement Friday.

“We express the certainty that the Greek Justice will safeguard the values of democracy against the followers of intolerance and antisemitism,” it said.

In 2007, during the first instance trial of controversial lawyer and Holocaust denier Konstantinos Plevris for his book “Jews, The Whole Truth,” Pagouteli, who was then judge of appeals, gave a minority vote advocating for the writer’s acquittal.

Reports say Pagouteli also ran a blog where she systematically praised Hitler for exterminating millions of Jews during the Holocaust. The blog has since been shut down.