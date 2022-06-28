Greek president decries US Supreme Court decision as human rights setback

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has decried the decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade on abortion as a narrowing of the field of human rights.

Sakellaropoulou, a former president of Greece’s top legal body, the Council of State, said in a Facebook post the decision marks an open cultural conflict in the already divided America, with wider social and political ramifications.

“For vulnerable women, who will not have the luck or the financial ability to exercise their right in progressive states, the only thing left is the dark world of illegal clinics and controversial pills and preparations, a hidden and painful life without rights, the devaluation of human dignity,” she stressed.

The former judge and president of the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, went on to note that the ruling reflects “the threatening political and cultural revisionism of our time, in its most symbolic legal formulation.”