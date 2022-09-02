NEWS

Greece gifts Cyprus a presidential jet

Greece gifts Cyprus a presidential jet
[InTime News]

The government has presented a Dassault Falcon jet to the Cypriot government for use as a presidential jet.

The handover of the aircraft took place at Elefsina air base, near Athens, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Greece had received the aircraft free of charge from Dassault as part of the package to purchase Rafale fighter jets.

Engineers at Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) changed the tanks on the aircraft so that it could fly non-stop from Cyprus to Brussels.

Earlier, in a meeting with Mitsotakis, Anastasiades welcomed the handover of the jet.

“We were perhaps the only EU country without a presidential aircraft. Due to the isolation of the Republic of Cyprus, a normal trip to Brussels could mean an extra two days,” he said.

Cyprus Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriots eager to buy hybrid or electric cars
NEWS

Cypriots eager to buy hybrid or electric cars

Cyprus lodges complaint with UN over buffer zone breach report
NEWS

Cyprus lodges complaint with UN over buffer zone breach report

US reaffirms Cyprus’ right to exploit energy resources
NEWS

US reaffirms Cyprus’ right to exploit energy resources

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration
NEWS

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration

Cyprus stoked about gas discovery’s EU prospect
NEWS

Cyprus stoked about gas discovery’s EU prospect

Cyprus says new gas discovery aids Europe’s energy search
NEWS

Cyprus says new gas discovery aids Europe’s energy search