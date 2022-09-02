Greece gifts Cyprus a presidential jet

The government has presented a Dassault Falcon jet to the Cypriot government for use as a presidential jet.

The handover of the aircraft took place at Elefsina air base, near Athens, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Greece had received the aircraft free of charge from Dassault as part of the package to purchase Rafale fighter jets.

Engineers at Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) changed the tanks on the aircraft so that it could fly non-stop from Cyprus to Brussels.

Earlier, in a meeting with Mitsotakis, Anastasiades welcomed the handover of the jet.

“We were perhaps the only EU country without a presidential aircraft. Due to the isolation of the Republic of Cyprus, a normal trip to Brussels could mean an extra two days,” he said.