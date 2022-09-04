NEWS

The six key points that will determine the TIF package

A few days before the unveiling of the so-called “TIF package” that will be announced on September 10 by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, government officials state that no measures has been “locked in” yet and many things will depend on next week’s developments.

The prime minister and his economic staff want to have an, as much as possible, clear picture of the potential of the Greek economy as well as of the international developments in terms of energy cost and inflation. 

Government sources said that Mitsotakis wants to have the best possible depiction of the whole picture and for this reason the “TIF package” may be finalised only a few hours before his speech at Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The six key points that will determine the TIF package are:

– The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will announce on Wednesday 7 September the Greek economy’s growth for Q2 2022.
– Two days later, on Friday 9 September, ELSTAT is expected to announce the inflation rate
-The Finance Ministry will have a clear picture of the public revenues in August
-The performance in tourism
-ECB’s board will convene on Thursday on the inflation 
-The road map of the interventions against the high energy cost will become clear this week with the European Commission appearing to be determined to put a halt to the absurdity of the uncontrollable rates.

All the above will form an environment in which the prime minister will move, as he has stated, with a guideline that “resources are not inexhaustible”. [AMNA]

