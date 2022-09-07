US says Turkish threats against Greece ‘unhelpful’

The United States on Tuesday decried Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats to Greece as “unhelpful,” while stressing that Greek sovereignty over the Aegean islands “is not in question.”

“At a time when Russia has again invaded a sovereign European state, statements that could raise tensions between NATO allies are particularly unhelpful,” a State Department spokesperson said when asked about Erdogan’s latest remarks, without naming him.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected. Greece’s sovereignty over these islands is not in question,” the spokesperson said.

“The United States continues to encourage our NATO allies to work together to maintain peace and security in the region, and to resolve differences diplomatically,” the spokesperson said.