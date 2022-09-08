Protesters throw paint at Church body over abortion sermon

A group of unknown individuals threw red paint at the door of a Greek Orthodox Church building in the town of Patras in southwestern Greece on Thursday, protesting its decision to instruct priests to preach against abortion on today’s service.

State-run broadcaster ERT said the protesters painted the slogan “Legal and free abortions” at the entrance of the Nikomedio Spiritual Center, located on Votsi Street.

Numerous civic groups have scheduled protests and rallies around the country to protest the Church’s anti-abortion sermon.