Opposition MPs storm out of wiretapping discussion

The Parliamentary Budget Office said in its quarterly report released on Thursday that it is in favor of recent decisions on the taxation of extraordinary profits of power suppliers and the imposition of a ceiling on the wholesale prices of electricity from July.

Opposition lawmakers participating in a parliamentary committee tasked with investigating Greece’s wiretapping scandal walked out of a preparatory meeting on Thursday after disagreements over which witnesses will be summoned. The PASOK/KINAL, SYRIZA and MeRA25 MPs left the meeting after ruling New Democracy lawmakers rejected what the former considered “essential witnesses” in the probe.

The committee in which ND MPs have a majority will look into the wiretapping by the country’s secret service (EYP) of the phone of Nikos Androulakis, the leader of socialist PASOK/KINAL. It will also examine allegations that phones belonging to officials in Greece’s Communist Party were tapped in 2016, under the previous SYRIZA-led government. It will have at least a month to carry out the probe.

Leaving the meeting, PASOK rapporteur Evangelia Liagouli accused the ND majority of an attempted “cover-up.”