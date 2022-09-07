Records of wiretapping parliamentary inquiry to remain confidential

The meetings of the parliamentary inquiry into the wiretapping of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis by the National Intelligence Service (EYP), the attempt to install the Predator spyware on his phone, the wider use of Predator in Greece, and the responsibility of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis or anyone else, will be held behind closed doors in full confidentiality, including the records of the meetings.

The decision to not publish the records was decided by a simple majority of 16 committee members, all MPs of ruling New Democracy, while opposition parliamentarians voted to allow the publishing of records, with issues of national security omitted. Members of the committee will be able to access the records in a guarded room.