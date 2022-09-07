NEWS

Records of wiretapping parliamentary inquiry to remain confidential

Records of wiretapping parliamentary inquiry to remain confidential
[InTime News]

The meetings of the parliamentary inquiry into the wiretapping of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis by the National Intelligence Service (EYP), the attempt to install the Predator spyware on his phone, the wider use of Predator in Greece, and the responsibility of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis or anyone else, will be held behind closed doors in full confidentiality, including the records of the meetings.

The decision to not publish the records was decided by a simple majority of 16 committee members, all MPs of ruling New Democracy, while opposition parliamentarians voted to allow the publishing of records, with issues of national security omitted. Members of the committee will be able to access the records in a guarded room.

Politics Wiretapping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
House tapping probe begins, with thorns in its side
NEWS

House tapping probe begins, with thorns in its side

Wiretapping summonses sent out
NEWS

Wiretapping summonses sent out

PM to lay out the stakes in Thessaloniki
TIF

PM to lay out the stakes in Thessaloniki

MPs vote to establish committee of inquiry into wiretapping
NEWS

MPs vote to establish committee of inquiry into wiretapping

Wiretapping: Communications watchdog to investigate intelligence and police services
NEWS

Wiretapping: Communications watchdog to investigate intelligence and police services

ND to vote ‘present’ on proposed parliamentary wiretapping probe
NEWS

ND to vote ‘present’ on proposed parliamentary wiretapping probe