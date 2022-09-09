Uniformed officers hold protest ahead of TIF

Police, fire brigade and port officers as well as military personnel from various regions of the country held a protest at White Tower Square in Thessaloniki on Friday ahead of Saturday’s opening of the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair.

Their demands include the full compliance of the government with the Council of State decisions for the restoration of their salaries to 2012 levels, the recognition of the dangerous nature of their work, the abolition of the solidarity contribution, unpaid overtime compensation and others.

They were expected to march through central streets of Thessaloniki to the local administration building to deliver a protest petition.