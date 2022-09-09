NEWS

First witnesses in Androulakis’ wiretapping to be heard on Sept. 13

The Greek parliamentary committee investigating the phone tapping of PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis will begin hearing key witnesses on September 13, it was announced on Thursday evening.

According to the announcement, the first two people who have been summoned by the committee are two former heads of the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP), Theodoros Daravillas (2012-2015) and Ioannis Roubatis (2015-2019).

The session will start at 10 a.m.

[AMNA]

Wiretapping Politics

