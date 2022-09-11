Police arrest one woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking

Following a protracted car chase, police officers arrested a 17-year-old woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking on Saturday evening.

Traffic police had signalled for the car to stop, an order the driver ignored. Instead, the driver accelerated to evade the police before crashing. The driver fled the scene and has not yet been located.

Inside the car, a local 17-year-old woman was found and arrested, as well as three migrants who did not have any travel documents on their persons. One of the migrants was lightly injured during the crash and was taken to hospital for precautionary treatment.