NEWS

Police arrest one woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking

Police arrest one woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking

Following a protracted car chase, police officers arrested a 17-year-old woman on suspicion of migrant trafficking on Saturday evening.

Traffic police had signalled for the car to stop, an order the driver ignored. Instead, the driver accelerated to evade the police before crashing. The driver fled the scene and has not yet been located.

Inside the car, a local 17-year-old woman was found and arrested, as well as three migrants who did not have any travel documents on their persons. One of the migrants was lightly injured during the crash and was taken to hospital for precautionary treatment.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat
NEWS

Teen fined 5,000 euros for kicking cat

Two hotel owners arrested in Rhodes for migrant trafficking
NEWS

Two hotel owners arrested in Rhodes for migrant trafficking

Komotini man arrested for setting wife ablaze 
NEWS

Komotini man arrested for setting wife ablaze 

Woman found dead in her home in Larissa
NEWS

Woman found dead in her home in Larissa

Bank robbery in Nea Halkidona
NEWS

Bank robbery in Nea Halkidona

Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food
NEWS

Horse dies after being abandoned without water, food