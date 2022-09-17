Trial of former minister and ex-prosecutor set to begin

A special tribunal of the Supreme Court will convene on Monday for the fourth time in the post-dictatorship era on Monday for the trial of Dimitris Papangelopoulos, a former minister in the SYRIZA-ANEL government. He is on trial for a series of interventions in the judiciary when he held the portfolio of deputy justice minister, facing charges of misconduct in office.

Also in the dock is the head of the corruption prosecutor’s office, Eleni Touloupaki, for abuse of power, an offense related to her failure to send to Parliament for further investigation a report filed on the Novartis case by PASOK MPs against the then health minister (under the SYRIZA-ANEL government) Panagiotis Kouroumplis and his deputy Andreas Xanthos.

Papangelopoulos is being tried as the perpetrator of the Touloupaki omission, according to the verdict of the judicial council of the special court, which paved the way for the court to be set up.