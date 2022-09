A large fire broke out late Sunday night amid low vegetation in the region of Laconia, southern Greece.

A large contingent of 83 fire fighters was mobilised and boosted on Monday morning with two water bombers and a helicopter.

The blaze was focused in the area of Pyrrichos, in the eastern part of Mani, the Fire Service said, adding that strong winds are hindering the work of its units.

However, no settlements were currently at risk.