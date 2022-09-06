Strong winds stoking large blaze on Kythira

Firefighters were battling strong winds as they tried to bring a large blaze under control on the island of Kythira, off the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese, on Tuesday.

According to the Fire Service, the blaze started in dense woodland stretching between Agia Pelagia, a seaside village on the island’s northeastern coast, and Agia Anastasia further inland.

Four water-dumping airplanes and four helicopters have been dispatched to the area, helping a force of 70 firefighters on the ground, as well as dozens of municipal workers and volunteers.

The strong winds blowing across the island are making the situation “alarming,” according to Fire Service sources.

Kythira lost more than 2,000 hectares of forest and pastureland to a large blaze in 2017.