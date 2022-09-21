NEWS

Greek and Bulgarian ministers inspect border fence

Greek and Bulgarian ministers inspect border fence

Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos and Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev paid a visit on Wednesday to the border fence near the village of Poros in Evros, the the border region with Turkey.

The two ministers had met earlier in the day at the port city of Alexandroupoli, with Theodorikakos commenting that Greek and Bulgarian relations were excellent, including the two countries’ cooperation against irregular migration.

Demerdzhiev was briefed by the minister counterpart on some technical specifications of the fence, which can halt a migration influx of some 1,500-2,000 people in a single day. The Bulgarian minister added that it was important for him to see in person the fence’s effective deterrence, and called for coordinated actions to defend the borders of both countries, as well for support from the European Union.

Bulgaria Migration

