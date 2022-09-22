NEWS

Communities hosting migrants granted more funding

[InTime News]

Additional funding to the tune of 3 million euros for four municipalities was approved on Wednesday by the Solidarity Fund, following a decision by Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis in the context of supporting local communities contributing to the management of migration.

The funds concern the municipalities of Kavala, Lagada, Peony and Chios for municipal projects, following proposals submitted at their discretion and based on local needs.

A total of 108 projects amounting to €46,978,474.43 have been approved at 36 first- and second-degree local authorities.

Migration

