Sealed bids for Igoumenitsa port opened by TAIPED

[InTime News]

The board of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) opened the three sealed bids for a 67% stake in the port of Igoumenitsa during a meeting on Thursday.

Following the unsealing of the bids, the fund’s board decided to initiate a process of improved bids.

The three bidding companies are a consortium of Attica Holdings with Aktor Concessions, a consortium of Grimaldi Euromed with Minoan Lines and Investment Construction Commercial and Industrial, and the Thessaloniki Port Authority.

