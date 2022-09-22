NEWS

Monkeypox cases in Greece rise to 72

[Reuters]

A total of 72 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in Greece since the start of the outbreak according to a report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday. Since the last update provided last week, there were three new recorded cases of the virus.

All cases are males with a median age of 36, ranging from 19 to 61. Out of the total number of cases, 20 reported travelling abroad within the incubation period.

All recorded laboratory-confirmed cases have already either fully recovered or are in the process of recovering in generally good condition.

Health

