Nurse electrocuted in Covid ward by naked wires

[Intime News]

A nurse at the General Hospital of Nikaia, in Piraeus, suffered an electric shock on Tuesday morning after accidentally touching exposed wires while working in the Covid ward, the union representing Greek public hospital staff (POEDIN) said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old nurse remained in hospital for about 48 hours for treatment before being discharged. POEDIN said the woman is in good health.

Union president, Michalis Giannakos, told kathimerini.gr, said the ward is “unfit” for hospital staff and patients because it has broken sockets and exposed cables.

“It seems that there is an administrative weakness in this particular hospital. The incident could have ended tragically. Other serious incidents have occurred from time to time. The Ministry of Health must finally intervene,” he said.

