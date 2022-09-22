Coast Guard searching for six migrants after boat crash near Leros

A search and rescue operation is underway in the waters northeast of Leros, in the Dodecanese, for six migrants who went missing after an inflatable vessel crashed on the island’s shores on Thursday.

Of the 55 people on board the vessel which set out from Turkey, 49 have been rescued so far according to the Hellenic Coast Guard. They include 27 men, 18 women and 4 children.

It is expected that the migrants will be moved to the Leros’ refugee reception and identification centre. [AMNA]