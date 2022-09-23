NEWS

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant

Man arrested in attempted robbery at fast food restaurant

A man was arrested in an attempted armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in the southern suburb of Palaio Faliro, early Friday morning.

The incident took place at 4.20 a.m. when two armed men entered a restaurant of a well-known fast food chain on Eleftheriou Venizelou Street and threatened the staff in order to point them to the safe, kathimerini.gr has learned.

On their way out, a police car arrived at the scene and the two suspects fled in a stolen car, abandoning the safe. During the chase their car crashed on a wall on Kynosargous Street, in Neos Kosmos, and officers detained one of the suspects, a 20-year-old from Albania. Police is searching for his accomplice.

Crime

