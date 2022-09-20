NEWS

More than 6 million euros’ worth of cocaine seized at Piraeus

Police handout photo.

A large shipment of cocaine with a street value estimated at more than 6 million euros has been intercepted and seized at the Piraeus container terminal, according to a police announcement on Tuesday.

The drugs were found in a secret compartment in a refrigerated container that arrived at Greece’s main port from South Africa on Monday. The cocaine, weighing a total 173 kilograms and 450 grams, was wrapped in 160 parcels that were tucked into the container’s walls.

The discovery was made during a joint operation between the Greek police’s narcotics division and the US Drug Enforcement Agency bureau at the American Embassy in Athens thanks to information received by the authorities.

