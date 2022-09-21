NEWS

Large shipment of cocaine seized in Piraeus port

Greek customs officers located and seized a large shipment of cocaine, worth approximately 1,938,000 euros, in the port of Piraeus this week.

The cocaine, which was divided between 40 packages weighing a total of 45 kilograms, was originally identified after customs officers used x-rays to scan the incoming shipping container and located a suspicious organic substance in its refrigeration system.

The authorities placed the container under strict monitoring, and following approval by the relevant prosecutor, the Hellenic Police Narcotics Division and the Coast Guard moved it to Thessaloniki, hwoever this did not lead to further results.

The container was bound for Thessaloniki and had set out from Ecuador.

This is the second big cocaine bust in Piraeus in the span of a few days with officers seizing a shipment worth 6 million euros on Monday.

Crime

