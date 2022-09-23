NEWS

Kavala man arrested over murder of marble factory worker

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday on connection with the murder of a 52-year-old man who worked at a marble factory in Kavala, northern Greece.

The suspect, who also used to work in the same factory, allegedly told police that the victim had bullied him in the past and was responsible for his sacking, a local news website reported.

The crime took place in the area of Chrysoupoli on September 16, shortly after 5.30 a.m., when the alleged perpetrator opened fire with a hunting rifle at the victim who was arriving for work. The 52-year-old was fatally injured.

