Annual conference runs September 28-30

The Athens Democracy Forum turns 10 this year and is marking this milestone with a rich roster of distinguished speakers, presenting their views on the theme: “A Decade of Democracy: Now What?”

Speakers will include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the United Nations’ former secretary-general, Ban Ki-Moon, and its Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif, and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, among many others.

Organized by the Democracy and Culture Foundation with the support of The New York Times, the September 28-30 event will include both in-person and virtual appearances and can be watched online, live from the Greek capital’s Zappeio Hall, Stoa of Attalos and Athens Academy.

Agenda highlights include discussions on how technological advances in areas like AI can be used in strengthening a democratic culture and on climate change as a gender issue. For details, visit athensdemocracyforum.com.