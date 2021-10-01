Host communities must do more than meet the basic needs of refugees, promoting social inclusion and equal opportunity for newcomers, the Athens Democracy Forum was told Thursday.

“We must think about how we can help people through education and social support,” Antigone Lyberaki, general manager of nonprofit Solidarity Now, said during an event called “Refugee Minors: Falling through the Cracks.”

The NGO has launched a two-year program documenting the obstacles blocking the integration of unaccompanied minors in Greece.

The event hosted a 17-year-old Afghan refugee who spoke about the excitement of getting an opportunity to lead a “normal” life.