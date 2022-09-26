NEWS

26 arrested with forged travel documents in Crete

File photo.

Twenty-six foreign nationals were arrested between September 19 and 25 at the international airport of Iraklio on the island of Crete for trying to board flights to European destinations with forged travel documents, police said on Monday.

Those arrested included 19 men and seven women who were in possession of forged travel documents indicating they were issued by the authorities of Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, France and Italy.

The forged documents were confiscated.

