NEWS

Independent MP announces creation of new political party

[Panagiotis Tzamaros/Intime News]

Independent MP Konstantinos Bogdanos has announced the formation of his new political party PATRIDA, an acronym for Patriotic Force for Change, on Monday. Afroditi Latinopoulou will serve as the party’s vice-president.

“As of today, PATRIDA will have a voice in Parliament. Our values are clear: Nation, Religion, Family, and economic liberty,” announced Bogdanos in post uploaded on social media. “We do not compromise. We will only fight. With tenacity and faith. Together. For Greece and the future of our children.”

Bogdanos had previously been expelled from ruling New Democracy in October 2021, after claiming in a parliamentary debate that communists were a bigger threat to Greece than Turkey. Shortly before this incident, he had also been given a warning from the conservative party after he retweeted a post which listed the names of migrant children at a kindergarten in Athens.

Bogdanos had also been involved in the founding of a political party in April with Thanos Tzimeros and Failos Kranidiotis but was expelled from the organization in August.

Politics

