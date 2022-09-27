Confirmed cases of Covid-19 rise to 44,775

Greek health authorities announced 44,775 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the week between September 19 and September 25 on Tuesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 97 virus-related deaths over the same period. Additionally, at the end of the week there were 79 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

EODY stated that approximately 26% of the new confirmed cases were reinfections.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 4,919,990, with a total of 33,111 virus-related deaths.