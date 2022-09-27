NEWS

West Nile cases in Greece this year hit 254

A total of 254 cases of West Nile virus infection have been documented since the beginning of the year, with 166 impacting the central nervous system (e.g. encephalitis, meningitis, and/or acute flaccid paralysis) and 88 having mild manifestations (e.g. feverish illness).

According to the National Public Health Organization (EODY), 19 new cases were diagnosed/reported during the last week from the previous weekly report.

A total of 22 deaths have been recorded in Greece this year.

Two additional deaths of patients with diagnosed West Nile virus infection were attributed to other serious coexisting conditions.

