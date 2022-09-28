NEWS

Akar levels fresh accusations against ‘bad neighbor’ Greece

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday leveled fresh accusations against Greece, as he went on to call Turkey’s regional rival a “bad neighbor.” 

Speaking at an event to mark Veterans Day in Ankara, Akar said Greece insists on carrying out “provocative actions and rhetoric” and accused it of pursuing “an expansionist and aggressive policy.”

“Greece, the party which escalates the tension with this approach, recklessly accuses Turkey. This is hypocrisy,” he said.

“This bad neighbor who complains about Turkey to others at every opportunity, has revealed its hostile attitude,” he said, revisiting claims that Greek S-300 surface-to-air missiles locked on to Turkish F-16 fighter jets carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace in August. 

“Greece has become so arrogant as to disregard NATO’s basic principles and values,” he said.

Officials in Athens have repeatedly denied the accusations.

