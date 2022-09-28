NEWS

Tsipras says wiretapping scandal endangers democracy

Tsipras says wiretapping scandal endangers democracy
[Syriza.gr]

The SYRIZA leader has expressed his “strong concern over the blows that the rule of law has received in Greece, blows that endanger democracy itself in our country,” in meetings with European Commission officials in Brussels on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová, the main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras elaborated that the concerns he aired related to the “big wiretapping scandal and its accompanying scandal of covering up the truth and those responsible behind the tracking of politicians and journalists, and the lack of pluralism in mass media.”

Tsipras also mentioned “the issue of the undermining and the instrumentalization of the judicial system, which has created a big chasm of trust between citizens and the institution of justice in our country.”

Finally, he noted Syriza will do whatever it can to protect democracy and rule of law in Greece. “Wherever that is not feasible within Greece, we will seek it by utilizing European institutions – and every other possibility – so that truth may shine and democracy is restored.”

The European Parliament’s Chair of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice & Home Affairs, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, also attended the meeting.

Posting on Twitter, Jourová said: “We discussed the situation in Greece on the basis of the annual Rule Of Law report, including situation in the media, independence of judiciary and the use of spyware. I will continue these discussions with the government tomorrow.”

Jourová is expected in Athens on Thursday. She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras and Government Spokesman Yiannis Economou, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and press representatives.

She will also address the Athens Democracy Forum and meet with Council of State President Evangelia Nika, Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis and members of the task force on media issues.

Wiretapping Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New surveillance framework planned
NEWS

New surveillance framework planned

Sparks fly over wiretapping witnesses
NEWS

Sparks fly over wiretapping witnesses

One more MP files complaint over attempted phone hacking
NEWS

One more MP files complaint over attempted phone hacking

First witnesses in Androulakis’ wiretapping to be heard on Sept. 13
NEWS

First witnesses in Androulakis’ wiretapping to be heard on Sept. 13

Opposition MPs storm out of wiretapping discussion
NEWS

Opposition MPs storm out of wiretapping discussion

PASOK, SYRIZA MPs leave wiretapping probe panel in protest, accuse ND of coverup
NEWS

PASOK, SYRIZA MPs leave wiretapping probe panel in protest, accuse ND of coverup