Tsipras says wiretapping scandal endangers democracy

The SYRIZA leader has expressed his “strong concern over the blows that the rule of law has received in Greece, blows that endanger democracy itself in our country,” in meetings with European Commission officials in Brussels on Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with Commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová, the main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras elaborated that the concerns he aired related to the “big wiretapping scandal and its accompanying scandal of covering up the truth and those responsible behind the tracking of politicians and journalists, and the lack of pluralism in mass media.”

Tsipras also mentioned “the issue of the undermining and the instrumentalization of the judicial system, which has created a big chasm of trust between citizens and the institution of justice in our country.”

Finally, he noted Syriza will do whatever it can to protect democracy and rule of law in Greece. “Wherever that is not feasible within Greece, we will seek it by utilizing European institutions – and every other possibility – so that truth may shine and democracy is restored.”

The European Parliament’s Chair of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice & Home Affairs, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, also attended the meeting.

Posting on Twitter, Jourová said: “We discussed the situation in Greece on the basis of the annual Rule Of Law report, including situation in the media, independence of judiciary and the use of spyware. I will continue these discussions with the government tomorrow.”

Jourová is expected in Athens on Thursday. She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras and Government Spokesman Yiannis Economou, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and press representatives.

She will also address the Athens Democracy Forum and meet with Council of State President Evangelia Nika, Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis and members of the task force on media issues.