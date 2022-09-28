Man convicted of barber’s murder

A 59-year-old man who murdered a 45-year-old man after he suspected him of informing the police some years ago that he was growing cannabis plants has been handed a life sentence by a court in Thessaloniki.

Last June in the town of Kallithea, outside Katerini, the accused shot his victim, who was a barber, in cold blood before dousing his body in petrol to destroy evidence.

“I put the gun in his mouth. I told him it wouldn’t hurt. I pulled the trigger and then I opened fire,” he told the court.

He said that if he could turn back the clock, he would “do it again … because I was giving him [the victim] good quality drugs.”

The mixed jury court unanimously found him guilty of premeditated murder, saying there were no mitigating factors in the crime.