NEWS

Teen arrested for knife attack against 16-year-old

[Intime News]

Police on Tuesday arrested a teenager accused of attacking a 16-year-old boy with a knife outside a school in the district of Kaisariani, central Athens. 

The15-year-old suspect was led before a prosecutor and charged with causing dangerous bodily harm.

The incident took place on Monday (Sept. 26) when the suspect approached the 16-year-old and assaulted him with a knife, injuring him on several parts of his body. Before the assault, the victim had quarrelled with another teen outside the same school over personal differences. It was not clear whether the two incidents were linked. 

The 16-year-old was treated for his injuries in a hospital. 

Crime

